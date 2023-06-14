BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

BSIG stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a negative return on equity of 179.03%. The business had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 974.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $116,000.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.

