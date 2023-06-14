Brokerages Set PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) PT at $5.21

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.21.

MYPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Friday, March 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $603.61 million, a PE ratio of 228.61 and a beta of 0.37. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). PLAYSTUDIOS had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $80.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

