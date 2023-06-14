Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. reduced its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 959,593 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned about 0.07% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.9 %

BAM stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

