Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.35

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and traded as low as $13.20. Brunswick Bancorp shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 4,300 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48.

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter.

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services.

