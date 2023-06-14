Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Up 67.7% in May

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,100 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the May 15th total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 31.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI makes up approximately 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.48% of Bullfrog AI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFRG traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 68,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,493. Bullfrog AI has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.18.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.