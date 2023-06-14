Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the May 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Burberry Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.43. 6,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,953. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BURBY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($29.15) to GBX 2,500 ($31.28) in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.65) to GBX 2,400 ($30.03) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.53) to GBX 2,400 ($30.03) in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,360 ($29.53) to GBX 2,390 ($29.90) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,259.56.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.