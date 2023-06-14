Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Burford Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BUR opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $14.04.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Burford Capital

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BUR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of legal finance products and services comprising core legal finance and alternative strategies, and in the asset management business. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management and Other Services, and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in the Group’s private funds.

