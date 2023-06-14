Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Burford Capital Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:BUR opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $14.04.
Burford Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Burford Capital
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter.
About Burford Capital
Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of legal finance products and services comprising core legal finance and alternative strategies, and in the asset management business. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management and Other Services, and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in the Group’s private funds.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burford Capital (BUR)
- High-Yield MillerKnoll, Inc.: Value or Value Trap?
- What To Expect From The 2nd Quarter Earnings Cycle
- Ceridian Forms Constructive Base; Stock Up 13.68% In Past Month
- What Do the Student Loan Repayments Mean for the Retail Sector?
- Boeing Stock, Is There Still Room for Investors to Go Long?
Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.