Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Short Interest Update

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the May 15th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

BRKHW stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 67,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,370. Burtech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

