Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Up 290.9% in May

Butler National stock remained flat at $0.79 on Wednesday. 17,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,004. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. Butler National has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products.

