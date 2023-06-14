BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Short Interest Update

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the May 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,471. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

Institutional Trading of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,415 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc develops, markets, and sells customer relationship management (CRM) software products. It owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, workforce management, contact center operations, and asset management; and New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

