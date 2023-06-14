byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Short Interest Update

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the May 15th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

byNordic Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BYNO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,096. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. byNordic Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On byNordic Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of byNordic Acquisition by 208.8% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,344,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 908,859 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in byNordic Acquisition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 786,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

