Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA) Short Interest Up 80.0% in May

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

CLSA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,245. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 3,762.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 1st quarter worth $356,000.

