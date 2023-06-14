Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.52

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and traded as high as $4.59. Cadiz shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 272,917 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadiz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $297.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cadiz during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz during the first quarter worth $165,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Cadiz by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Cadiz by 132.3% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 543,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 309,276 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

