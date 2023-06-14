Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.52

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and traded as high as $4.59. Cadiz shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 272,917 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadiz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cadiz Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $297.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.69.
About Cadiz
Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.
