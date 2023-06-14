Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Down 53.8% in May

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

CFWFF remained flat at $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: the United States, Canada, Argentina, and Corporate. The United States segment offers fracturing services to oil companies operating in the Bakken oil shale play in North Dakota; in the Rockies area; and in Texas and New Mexico, where it services the Eagle Ford and Permian basins.

