Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Stake Reduced by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF comprises about 3.1% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $13,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 545.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

SYLD traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.97. 41,630 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $743.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

