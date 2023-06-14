Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,283 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGCP. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,868,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,157,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 797,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after acquiring an additional 711,017 shares in the last quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,083,000. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,942.5% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 513,164 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 62,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,247. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $23.98.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

