Cardano Trading 18.8% Lower This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Cardano has a total market cap of $9.16 billion and $241.05 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,651.44 or 0.06588070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00045304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00033808 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00017673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003055 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,873,953,355 coins and its circulating supply is 34,914,592,605 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

