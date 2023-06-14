Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Plans Dividend of GBX 13.51

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.51 ($0.17) per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Castings’s previous dividend of $3.84. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CGS opened at GBX 417 ($5.22) on Wednesday. Castings has a 1-year low of GBX 270 ($3.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 427.68 ($5.35). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 369.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 360.40. The company has a market capitalization of £181.65 million, a PE ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.63) price target on shares of Castings in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

