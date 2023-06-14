Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Update

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, an increase of 9,768.4% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cavitation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Cavitation Technologies stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Cavitation Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get Cavitation Technologies alerts:

About Cavitation Technologies

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company provides Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.