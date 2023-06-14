CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Down 38.8% in May

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,614.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CB Financial Services news, CEO John Haines Montgomery purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $401,907.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $40,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $91,614.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,403 shares of company stock valued at $221,342. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CB Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of CB Financial Services stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $107.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.53.
CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
CB Financial Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.
About CB Financial Services
CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.
