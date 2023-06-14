CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800,200 shares, a growth of 124.3% from the May 15th total of 356,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,816,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBD of Denver Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBDD remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 934,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,874,494. CBD of Denver has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About CBD of Denver

CBD of Denver, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US. Its brands include CBD Social Network, Black Peal CBD, and Rockflowr. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

