CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CCFNB Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

CCFNB Bancorp stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 921. CCFNB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93.

CCFNB Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from CCFNB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. CCFNB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

Further Reading

