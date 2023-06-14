Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 302.2% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Ceapro Price Performance
Shares of Ceapro stock remained flat at $0.40 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.62. Ceapro has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.
About Ceapro
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceapro (CRPOF)
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
- Bowlero is Quietly Cornering The Bowling Market
- Shell’s New Dividend And Buyback Program, New Targets?
- Topgolf Callaway Brands: Teed Up for a Potential Rally?
- Silicon Motion: The Market’s Best Merger Arbitrage Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.