Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 302.2% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Ceapro stock remained flat at $0.40 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.62. Ceapro has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

