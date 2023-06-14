Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,944. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLLNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

