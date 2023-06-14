Ceres Power’s (CWR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,155 ($14.45) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 248.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CWR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.13) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Ceres Power Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CWR traded up GBX 25.18 ($0.32) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 330.98 ($4.14). 1,077,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,438. Ceres Power has a 1-year low of GBX 276.84 ($3.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 732.80 ($9.17). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 329.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 374.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £637.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1,379.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ceres Power Company Profile

In other news, insider Eric Lakin bought 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £19,984.01 ($25,005.02). Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.