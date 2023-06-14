Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETUW) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETUW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CETUW stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,100. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06. Cetus Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

Institutional Trading of Cetus Capital Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cetus Capital Acquisition stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETUW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 203,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

