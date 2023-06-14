Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Short Interest Update

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the May 15th total of 672,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CKPT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. 121,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,459. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3,651.55% and a negative net margin of 32,142.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $54.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $76.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 98.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 136.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

