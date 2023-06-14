Chellitcoin (CHLT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.96 Billion

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Chellitcoin has a total market cap of $3.96 billion and approximately $1.03 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Chellitcoin token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chellitcoin Token Profile

Chellitcoin’s launch date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chellitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

