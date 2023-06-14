China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Short Interest Down 33.4% in May

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,997,400 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the May 15th total of 16,514,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHFFF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. China Everbright Environment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71.
About China Everbright Environment Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Everbright Environment Group (CHFFF)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for China Everbright Environment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Everbright Environment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.