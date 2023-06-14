China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Short Interest Down 33.4% in May

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,997,400 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the May 15th total of 16,514,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHFFF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. China Everbright Environment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71.

About China Everbright Environment Group

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

