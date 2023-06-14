Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to Market Perform

SVB Leerink cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

KDNY stock opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,687 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,493. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

