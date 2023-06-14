Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock Holdings Increased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,420 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Choice Hotels International worth $96,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

NYSE CHH traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $116.66. 81,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,202. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $131.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.75. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

