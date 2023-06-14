CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the May 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.75. 7,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,250. CHS has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $27.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93.

CHS Dividend Announcement

About CHS

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

