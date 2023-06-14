CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CHS Stock Down 0.2 %

CHSCN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 30,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,486. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. CHS has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $26.78.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

