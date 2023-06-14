Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $125.18

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $125.18 and traded as high as $141.89. Churchill Downs shares last traded at $138.79, with a volume of 299,898 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHDN. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $141.50 to $143.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $149.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $559.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.57 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Articles

