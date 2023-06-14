Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.38

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 504395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIDM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Cinedigm Stock Down 3.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $665.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.
About Cinedigm
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
