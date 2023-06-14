Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.38

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 504395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIDM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Cinedigm Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $665.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinedigm

About Cinedigm

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

