Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Boosted by Elm Ridge Management LLC

Elm Ridge Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 4.7% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,545,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,930,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

