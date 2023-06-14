City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $440.65

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 440.65 ($5.51) and traded as low as GBX 435.40 ($5.45). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 437 ($5.47), with a volume of 15,082 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £219.44 million, a PE ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 441.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 440.72.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

