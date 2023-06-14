Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.10% of Clean Harbors worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Clean Harbors by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.22.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.4 %

CLH opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.47. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $158.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $27,941.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,221 shares of company stock worth $5,513,271 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

