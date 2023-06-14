Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of CLCGY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 868. Clicks Group has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98.

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. It operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

