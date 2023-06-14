Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Clicks Group Price Performance
Shares of CLCGY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 868. Clicks Group has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98.
About Clicks Group
