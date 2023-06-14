Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 12,820 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $823,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, June 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $869,837.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $754,200.60.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $661,127.40.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $807,660.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,840 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $739,327.20.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,545,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 192.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.