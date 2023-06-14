CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.16

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 50822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$49.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$25.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.