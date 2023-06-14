CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.16

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 50822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
CloudMD Software & Services Stock Up 3.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$49.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.63.
CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$25.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About CloudMD Software & Services
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
