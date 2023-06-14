Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

