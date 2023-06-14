Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $8.75.
Institutional Trading of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV)
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.