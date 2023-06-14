CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Update

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, an increase of 256.5% from the May 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CLP Trading Up 0.8 %

CLPHY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.35. 96,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,704. CLP has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34.

CLP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

