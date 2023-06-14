CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,100 shares, a growth of 91.6% from the May 15th total of 119,600 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.0 %
CNSP traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,598. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77.
CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of CNS Pharmaceuticals
CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.