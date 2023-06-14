CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,100 shares, a growth of 91.6% from the May 15th total of 119,600 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.0 %

CNSP traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,598. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 66,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 205,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

