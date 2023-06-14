Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $13.18. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 533,927 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,272,124 shares in the company, valued at $39,265,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Featured Articles

