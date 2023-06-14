Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $2,288,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,023,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,454,801.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $2,288,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,023,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,454,801.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 10,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $649,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,629 shares of company stock valued at $4,663,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

CCOI stock opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.25. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.06 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 1,700.08%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

