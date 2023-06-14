Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.70 and last traded at $50.97. 4,714,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 17,669,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.48.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The company had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $2,116,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,679 shares of company stock valued at $16,039,209 over the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

