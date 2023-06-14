Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Price Hits $1,716.90

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,716.90 or 0.06848442 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $20.12 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.