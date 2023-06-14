Comparing biote (BTMD) & Its Rivals

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare biote to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of biote shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares biote and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio biote $164.96 million -$970,000.00 93.35 biote Competitors $289.62 million -$113.12 million -1.79

Volatility and Risk

biote’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than biote. biote is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

biote has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote’s competitors have a beta of 1.23, meaning that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for biote and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 5 0 3.00 biote Competitors 217 568 824 48 2.42

biote currently has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 85.71%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 107.34%. Given biote’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe biote has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares biote and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote 56.20% -46.62% 29.08% biote Competitors -10.47% -72.68% 21.90%

Summary

biote beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

