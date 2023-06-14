Comparing Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Tripadvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vimeo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Tripadvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and Tripadvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -12.55% -15.35% -8.96% Tripadvisor -1.25% 5.30% 1.67%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tripadvisor 4 7 1 0 1.75

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vimeo and Tripadvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Vimeo presently has a consensus price target of $6.06, suggesting a potential upside of 33.54%. Tripadvisor has a consensus price target of $23.47, suggesting a potential upside of 41.71%. Given Tripadvisor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tripadvisor is more favorable than Vimeo.

Volatility and Risk

Vimeo has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vimeo and Tripadvisor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $433.03 million 1.74 -$79.59 million ($0.32) -14.19 Tripadvisor $1.49 billion 1.56 $20.00 million ($0.16) -103.50

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo. Tripadvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vimeo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tripadvisor beats Vimeo on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises. The Viator's segment provides pure-play experiences online travel agency that evaluates businesses and enables travelers to discover and book tours, activities, and attractions from experience operators. TheFork segment provides an online marketplace that enables diners to discover and book online reservations at restaurants. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.